Panchayat executive officer in Vigilance net for taking Rs 5,000 bribe from widow

JAJPUR: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught a panchayat executive officer (PEO) red-handed while he was allegedly taking `5,000 bribe from a widow to release the final instalment and bonus amount under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY).

The accused, Prafulla Kumar Nath, works as the PEO of Kachara Sahi gram panchayat under Korei block.

According to Vigilance officials, the complainant, a poor widow and beneficiary under the government’s rural housing scheme, had completed construction of her pucca house under AGY within the stipulated time. Under the provisions of the scheme, she was entitled to receive the final instalment along with bonus.

She approached PEO Nath to release her final payment and the bonus. However, Nath allegedly demanded `10,000 from her. When the beneficiary expressed her inability to pay the amount, the accused reportedly reduced the demand to `5,000. He also allegedly threatened not to release the final instalment and bonus unless the bribe was paid.

Unable to meet the illegal demand, the widow approached the Vigilance, which laid a trap and nabbed Nath red-handed while he was allegedly accepting `5,000 as bribe. The entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations linked to Nath to investigate possible disproportionate assets. A case has been registered at Cuttack Vigilance police station under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The accused PEO has been arrested and further investigation is underway, officials said.