Panchayat executive officer in Vigilance net for taking Rs 5,000 bribe from widow

JAJPUR: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught a panchayat executive officer (PEO) red-handed while he was allegedly taking `5,000 bribe from a widow to release the final instalment and bonus amount under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY).
The accused, Prafulla Kumar Nath, works as the PEO of Kachara Sahi gram panchayat under Korei block.
According to Vigilance officials, the complainant, a poor widow and beneficiary under the government’s rural housing scheme, had completed construction of her pucca house under AGY within the stipulated time. Under the provisions of the scheme, she was entitled to receive the final instalment along with bonus.
She approached PEO Nath to release her final payment and the bonus. However, Nath allegedly demanded `10,000 from her. When the beneficiary expressed her inability to pay the amount, the accused reportedly reduced the demand to `5,000. He also allegedly threatened not to release the final instalment and bonus unless the bribe was paid.
Unable to meet the illegal demand, the widow approached the Vigilance, which laid a trap and nabbed Nath red-handed while he was allegedly accepting `5,000 as bribe. The entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession.
Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations linked to Nath to investigate possible disproportionate assets. A case has been registered at Cuttack Vigilance police station under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The accused PEO has been arrested and further investigation is underway, officials said.
RI ARRESTED FOR BRIBERY
Rourkela: A revenue inspector (RI) in Sundargarh district was arrested by the Vigilance on Tuesday after being allegedly caught taking `4,000 bribe from a person seeking land demarcation report. The accused, Anita Jena, is posted as the RI of Kalosihiria circle in Kuanrmunda tehsil. Vigilance sources said the complainant had applied for demarcation of his ancestral land, but was kept waiting for several months.
After the RI allegedly demanded `4,000 bribe to prepare the demarcation report, the complainant approached the Vigilance officials. A trap was laid and Jena was reportedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money in her office. Subsequently, searches were conducted at three places linked to the RI.