State’s ranking in NITI Aayog’s IFI a milestone for Odias: CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday described Odisha’s ranking among the country’s top five states in the NITI Aayog’s first-ever Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026 as a validation of the state’s governance reforms and investor-friendly policies.

He said Odisha figuring alongside Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa in the list of top-performing states, reflects its growing stature as a preferred investment destination.

Congratulating the people of the state, government departments, investors, entrepreneurs and public servants, Majhi said the recognition was a collective achievement and an important milestone in Odisha’s development journey.

“Odisha’s recognition among the top five investment-friendly states is a matter of immense pride for every Odia. This achievement reflects our collective commitment to transparent governance, industry-friendly policies and efficient service delivery. This recognition is not our destination but a milestone,” the chief minister said.

He said the state would continue to pursue reforms, strengthen infrastructure and create a more enabling business ecosystem to emerge as one of India’s and the world’s preferred investment destinations.

Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Majhi said the Centre’s reform agenda and the double-engine government had accelerated Odisha’s progress in infrastructure, industrialisation, logistics, connectivity and skill development.

“Guided by the prime minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, we are committed to building a Samruddha Odisha by 2036, where industrial growth generates quality employment, empowers the youth and ensures inclusive prosperity across every region of the state,” he said.