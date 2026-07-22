Supply assistants on mass leave, ration distribution disrupted in Koraput

JEYPORE: The public distribution system (PDS) in Koraput has been disrupted due to the ongoing agitation by the supply assistants (Jogana Sahayaks), which has reportedly disrupted the lifting and distribution of foodgrains in several gram panchayats across the district

The district has around 240 gram panchayats covering more than 1.18 lakh beneficiary families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes. With the supply assistants proceeding on mass leave, the distribution of June and July PDS rice has been reportedly impacted as stocks could not be received and handled at several panchayat-level distribution centres.

The movement of foodgrain stocks from designated godowns to panchayat outlets has reportedly slowed, causing concern among beneficiaries who depend on subsidised rice for their monthly food requirement.

Sources said the disruption has affected normal PDS operations in many rural pockets, though the administration has initiated alternative arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

Chief district civil supplies officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra said the administration has engaged panchayat executive officers (PEOs) to ensure uninterrupted distribution of foodgrains.

“The PEOs have been directed to oversee the lifting and distribution of PDS rice in the affected gram panchayats. Distribution is being carried out as per schedule through the alternative arrangement, and there has been no major disruption in the supply of foodgrains to beneficiaries,” Mohapatra said.

Officials said efforts are underway to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their June and July foodgrain quota without delay despite the ongoing mass leave by the supply assistants. However, beneficiaries in some areas expressed concern over delays and urged the government to resolve the impasse at the earliest to restore normal PDS operations.

The agitating supply assistants are demanding job regularisation, pay hike and other social security benefits.