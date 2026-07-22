VSSUT students seek review of uniform policy, flag hostel woes

SAMBALPUR: Students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding a review of the varsity’s mandatory uniform policy, claiming the prescribed dress code is unsuitable for Sambalpur’s climatic conditions.
Second-year students, who protested in front of the university campus, said the prescribed blue full-sleeve polyester uniform is uncomfortable in the region’s humid weather and unsuitable for fieldwork and laboratory-based courses.
An agitating student, not willing to be named, said the mandatory uniform requirement for first-year students was welcome in view of safety and discipline. “However, from the second year onwards, we have technical courses involving fieldwork where wearing the uniform is not feasible. Besides, the polyester fabric is not breathable or comfortable in the prevailing weather,” the student said.
The protesters also flagged concerns over hostel facilities, alleging inadequate amenities, poor-quality food, irregular water supply and overcrowding. They claimed that more than three students are being accommodated in a room, while unhygienic food and inconsistent water supply have compounded their problems.
The agitation was withdrawn at around 4 pm after Vice-Chancellor Dipak Kumar Sahoo assured the students that their grievances would be examined.
“The students have been asked to submit, in writing, the reasons for seeking withdrawal of the uniform policy. A parent-teacher meeting has been convened on Thursday to discuss their demands. Based on the feedback, the matter will be placed before the Academic Council for an appropriate decision,” Sahoo said.
On the hostel-related complaints, the Vice-Chancellor said the university had already initiated measures to improve the situation. “The tender process for the hostel mess is underway. Meanwhile, an alternative catering arrangement has been made to ensure healthy food for students,” he said.
Sahoo acknowledged that hostel accommodation remains a challenge but said the issue is being addressed. “Construction of two 2,000-bed boys’ hostels and one 500-bed girls’ hostel is in progress and is expected to be completed within next two years,” he added.