VSSUT students seek review of uniform policy, flag hostel woes

SAMBALPUR: Students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding a review of the varsity’s mandatory uniform policy, claiming the prescribed dress code is unsuitable for Sambalpur’s climatic conditions.

Second-year students, who protested in front of the university campus, said the prescribed blue full-sleeve polyester uniform is uncomfortable in the region’s humid weather and unsuitable for fieldwork and laboratory-based courses.

An agitating student, not willing to be named, said the mandatory uniform requirement for first-year students was welcome in view of safety and discipline. “However, from the second year onwards, we have technical courses involving fieldwork where wearing the uniform is not feasible. Besides, the polyester fabric is not breathable or comfortable in the prevailing weather,” the student said.

The protesters also flagged concerns over hostel facilities, alleging inadequate amenities, poor-quality food, irregular water supply and overcrowding. They claimed that more than three students are being accommodated in a room, while unhygienic food and inconsistent water supply have compounded their problems.

The agitation was withdrawn at around 4 pm after Vice-Chancellor Dipak Kumar Sahoo assured the students that their grievances would be examined.