Aircraft trial run successful; flight service from Malkangiri in a month

MALKANGIRI : In a boost to regional connectivity, the trial run of a passenger aircraft was successfully conducted at Malkangiri airstrip on Wednesday.

Conducted under the direct supervision of the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Odisha and the district administration, the trial run saw a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX aircraft operated by IndiaOne Air land safely on the runway at around 2.30 pm after taking off from Jeypore. The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute from the Fire Services department on arrival.

The trial was reviewed by assistant director (safety) Manoj Kumar Das, assistant director (aero safety) Neeraj Kumar Nayak from the Directorate of Civil Aviation along with airport accountable manager Ashok Kumar Rout.

Chief pilot Captain Prem Kumar Garg and co-pilot Satish S K expressed satisfaction over the runway and associated infrastructure, certifying them as safe and suitable for flight operations.

Officials said the successful trial has cleared the way for the launch of nine-seater non-scheduled passenger flight services from Malkangiri within next month.

Malkangiri collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke described the successful trial landing as a historic milestone in the district’s connectivity journey. He said the administration, in close coordination with all stakeholders, is fully prepared to operationalise regular flight services for the public within a month.