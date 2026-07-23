BJP MP should tender apology to party chief: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD hit back at BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab over his alleged remarks on party president Naveen Patnaik in connection with the NEET controversy, demanding that he withdraw his statements and tender an unconditional public apology to the latter in this regard.

This was demanded by BJD leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Pratap Jena during a media conference here. Meanwhile, MPs Manas Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra, Santrupt Misra, Subhasis Khuntia and Sulata Deo clarified that the BJD does not support the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) but is fighting for the rights of students and backing their agitation. They said Naveen had spoken against the brutal police action against the protesters and appealed that the ongoing student agitation in New Delhi be resolved through dialogue.

Leader of BJD Parliamentary party Manas Mangaraj further asked Mahtab to clarify whether he supports the police brutality on the agitating students. Alleging that 20 question paper leaks had taken place during the last two years of BJP government, Mangaraj asked why Mahtab was silent on this issue. “If raising the issue of question paper leak is wrong, Mahtab should introspect about this,” he said.

Patra said Naveen had never tolerated anything wrong when he was the CM which is evident from the fact that 32 ministers were asked to resign during his tenure because of mistakes committed by them.