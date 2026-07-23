Coal Neer plant inaugurated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Talcher

ANGUL: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated a plant of Coal Neer packaged drinking water at Handidhua underground mine in Talcher on Wednesday .

Set up at a cost of `19.67 crore, the plant will utilise underground water from the closed mine and make it suitable for human consumption.

The packaged drinking water produced at the plant will be initially supplied free of cost to residents of peripheral villages affected by mining activities. It will also be supplied to MCL offices.

After inaugurating the plant virtually, Reddy said India is moving towards responsible and scientific mine closure practices aimed at benefiting local communities and creating employment opportunities.

He said the closure of a mine should not be seen as an end but as an opportunity to explore new avenues and alternative uses. The Coal Neer initiative is an example of such an effort, he said.