Five killed as SUV plunges into roadside pond in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Five killed after the SUV they were travelling in plunged into a roadside pond at Chhatia village in Dhenkanal district in the early hours of Wednesday. Two other occupants were rescued by villagers.

The deceased were identified as Ram Sahu, Abhinash Sahu, Rakesh Sahu, Chandrakanta Swain and Abhijit Sahu, all residents of Bangurisingha village. Chandrakanta was reportedly driving the SUV at the time of the mishap.

According to Sadar police inspector Priyabrat Dash, the seven youths were travelling from Bangurisingha to Indupur to attend a wedding when the accident occurred. The SUV, allegedly moving at a high speed, failed to negotiate a sharp curve near Chhatia village at around 3 am and overturned into a roadside pond.

As the vehicle sank into the water, all seven occupants were trapped inside. Hearing cries for help, local villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of the occupants. However, the remaining five could not be saved.

Upon information, police reached the spot and with the assistance of villagers, recovered the bodies from the submerged vehicle and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the accident.