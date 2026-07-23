Focus on scientific crowd management for Bahuda Yatra: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed officials to focus on scientific crowd management and uninterrupted information flow during the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

The return car festival is scheduled for Friday. Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister reviewed the preparedness for the mega event and said the devotees and servitors must follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and police to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. He also appealed the devotees to cooperate with the administration.

Emphasising technology-driven management, Majhi asked officials to study crowd density using scientific method. He said input from CCTV cameras should be integrated with the command and control centre so that issues can be addressed immediately. Since Bahuda Yatra will be followed by Suna Besa and Niladri Bije, he urged special attention to ensure all rituals are performed smoothly.

Officials informed the meeting that all rituals of the deities since Rath Yatra have been conducted on schedule. Despite adverse weather, heat and humidity, the dedication of officials, servitors and devotees remained unaffected. The chief minister lauded the servitors for their commitment and thanked all personnel working in team spirit for the service of Mahaprabhu.

Majhi was informed that district and police administrations in Puri have been kept on alert while senior officials have remained present during Pahandi, chariot pulling, Dakshini Moda and Adapa Mandap darshan for real-time supervision.