Health department reviews maternal deaths at VIMSAR, calls for corrective steps

SAMBALPUR: Amid concerns over the rising maternal mortality rate at VIMSAR, Burla, a team from the Health department on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the medical institute’s department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and advised immediate corrective measures to improve maternal healthcare outcomes.

A two-member team comprising additional director (MH&FW) Dr Muralidhar Padhi and maternal health consultant Soumyashree Mahapatra visited the department and assessed operational aspects of maternal care, including treatment protocols for pregnant and postpartum women, precautions taken during deliveries and surgeries, hygiene standards and the overall quality of healthcare services.

The team also examined records related to maternal deaths reported in June and reviewed the circumstances leading to the fatalities. The health officials reportedly expressed concern over the comparatively high maternal mortality rate at VIMSAR.

During the review, the team members pointed out that despite handling a significantly higher number of deliveries, the MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur has recorded a lower maternal mortality rate. They sought an explanation from VIMSAR doctors and authorities as to why maternal deaths remain comparatively higher despite a lower volume of deliveries and obstetric surgeries.

Following the inspection, a review meeting was held with faculty members and doctors. The discussions focused on analysing maternal death records for June, identifying the causes behind the fatalities, and formulating strategies to reduce mortality in the coming months.

The team stressed the need for strict adherence to safety protocols during pregnancy, delivery and postnatal care, besides implementing corrective measures to address identified shortcomings in the department.