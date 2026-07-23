Naveen’s remarks over NEET row politically motivated: Mahtab

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday mounted attack on leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on his remarks over the NEET paper leak controversy, describing his statements as baseless, misleading and politically motivated.

Addressing a joint press conference of BJP MPs from Odisha in New Delhi, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab accused Naveen of ignoring such irregularities during the 24-year rule of the BJD in Odisha while criticising the Centre over national test issues.

“Naveen should not underestimate the memory or wisdom of the people of Odisha,” Mahtab said, alleging that between 2015 and 2023, several competitive examinations, including police constable recruitment, OPSC, OJSE and matriculation examinations, witnessed question paper leaks and irregularities.

“Even though the Orissa High Court had pulled up the then BJD government over examination-related lapses, no minister had resigned despite widespread protests,” Mahtab said.

Criticising the BJD for supporting protests by student organisations over the NEET controversy, Mahtab said by backing demonstrations which turned violent during attempts to breach Parliament security barricades, the BJD had adopted double standards. He urged Naveen to condemn violence instead of supporting such protests.

Referring to comments by some BJD leaders that they supported the agitation but not the student organisation leading it, Mahtab described the party’s position as politically contradictory.