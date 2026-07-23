Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya principal caught taking Rs 10K bribe to clear SHG bills

JEYPORE: Vigilance sleuths arrested the principal of Odisha Adarsh vidyalaya (OAV), Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a self-help group (SHG) functionary to release pending bills for cleaning work.

Accused Sitakanta Rana was caught red-handed while allegedly receiving the illegal gratification from the complainant.

According to Vigilance, the SHG had been entrusted with cleaning work at the school. However, it is yet to receive payment for the three months. The complainant repeatedly approached Rana for clearance of the dues, but the latter allegedly demanded `10,000 to facilitate release of the pending bills.

Unable to meet the demand, the SHG functionary lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department. Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and apprehended the accused while he was allegedly accepting the bribe. The entire tainted amount of `10,000 was recovered from his possession.

Following the trap, Vigilance officials launched simultaneous searches at two locations linked to Rana to investigate possible disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered at Koraput Vigilance police station under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Vigilance officials said a detailed report on the case would be released after completion of the ongoing searches and preliminary investigation.