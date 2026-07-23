Odisha reports first Covid case from Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Odisha reported its first Covid-19 case this year on Wednesday after a 54-year-old woman from Purushottampur in Ganjam district tested positive for the virus. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Confirming the development, MKCG superintendent Prof Sudeepa Dash said condition of the Covid-19 patient is stable. There is no need to panic as the virus is mutant and harmless.

Hospital sources said the woman was admitted in the female ward of General Medicine. She was found to be Covid-19 positive during medical examination.

Meanwhile, detection of the Covid-19 case has prompted the district administration to intensify surveillance and preparedness. All government hospitals and community health centres (CHC) have been directed to strengthen surveillance and remain prepared for any possible increase in infections.

Health authorities have made Covid-19 testing mandatory for patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI). Five per cent of patients presenting with symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold are being tested as part of routine surveillance at MKCG MCH.