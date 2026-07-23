Rising crimes: Villagers stage dharna outside Bandar Marine police station

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of several villages under Balikuda block staged dharna in front of Bandar Marine police station on Wednesday alleging failure of the cops to curb the rising number of theft, dacoity and snatching incidents in the area.

The agitators claimed that nearly 50 to 60 theft cases have been reported in Balikuda over the past month, with most remaining unsolved. Besides, a series of dacoities reportedly took place last week in Marichpur village under the block. Robbers allegedly looted gold ornaments and other valuables worth around `25 lakh from the house of one Laxmidhar Muduli in the village around seven days ago.

Four other houses in the village were also allegedly targeted the same night. Although police deployed a scientific team and a sniffer dog squad to investigate the robberies, no breakthrough could be achieved in the cases.

The residents of Marichpur and neighbouring villages demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the robberies and intensified police patrolling to curb anti-social activities in the area.

Later, Bandar Marine IIC Pradip Sethi pacified the agitating villagers and said investigation was delayed due to deployment of police personnel for the recent Rath Yatra at Puri and a shortage of staff. He assured the villagers that the culprits would be arrested soon with the cooperation of local residents. Following the assurance, the protesters called off their dharna in the afternoon.