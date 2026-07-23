Similipal Tiger Reserve to restore 500 hectares of degraded meadows to boost prey base for tigers

BARIPADA: The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have launched an initiative to restore over 500 hectare (ha) of degraded meadows to strengthen wildlife habitats and improve the prey base for tigers.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said in the initial stage, 50 ha in STR’s south wildlife and 20 hectare in north wildlife divisions will be restored using indigenously collected seeds of native grass species.

He said the STR has around 1,250 ha of recorded meadows but more than 40 per cent have been degraded due to excessive grazing by the growing prey population and the spread of insidious weeds.

After finding traditional weeding methods costly and ineffective, the STR has adopted the complete seeding technique, which involves preparing degraded sites and sowing a diverse mix of native grasses collected from local agricultural fields, roadside strips and abandoned lands. Authorities also plan to establish permanent grass seed nurseries to ensure a steady supply for future restoration.

During 2025-26, around 40 ha of degraded meadows were treated using this method, with encouraging results. Restored plots are now dominated by native grasses, and wildlife is expected to be allowed into these areas after another seed-dropping cycle next year, he said.

Officials said complete seeding emerged as the most effective among four restoration methods tested. The initiative is expected to revive 500 hectare of grassland, improve ecological health, enhance prey productivity and provide surplus native grass seeds for other forest divisions, ultimately benefiting Similipal’s tiger population.

“Healthy grasslands are essential for sustaining herbivore populations, which in turn support carnivores, including tigers inside STR,” Gogineni added.