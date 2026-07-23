VK Pandian gets police summons over missing inquiry reports, asked to appear on July 25

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Wednesday issued a notice to VK Pandian, former IAS officer and trusted aide of Naveen Patnaik, directing him to appear for questioning in connection with the high-profile case involving the alleged disappearance of two crucial inquiry reports from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
In the notice, investigating officer Bipin Bihari Hota of Capital police station asked Pandian to appear at the office of the Zone-I ACP on July 25 (Saturday) at 11 am.
The notice stated that, during the course of the investigation, information had emerged suggesting that Pandian might be acquainted with the facts and circumstances surrounding the case. The former BJD leader has been asked to cooperate with the investigation and produce any relevant documents, records, electronic devices or other materials in his possession that may assist the probe.
Pandian, who transitioned from the Indian Administrative Service to active politics with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), served as Naveen’s private secretary during the last three tenures of the former CM.
Pandian is the third person associated with the previous dispensation to have been summoned in connection with the missing reports case. Earlier, former principal secretary to the CMO Rajesh Verma and former IT secretary Manoj Mishra were issued notices.
While Mishra appeared before Capital police on July 18, Verma is yet to appear, police sources said. He had been asked to appear on Wednesday.
The missing files include two highly sensitive inquiry reports - the Justice A.S. Naidu Commission report on the 2008 Kandhamal riots and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry report into the 2016 SUM Hospital fire tragedy.
On June 10, an FIR was registered over allegations of the intentional removal, concealment or destruction of official records. Police have maintained that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and impartially.
Interestingly, the notice to Pandian comes a day after Naveen sharply criticised the police action against the students protesting against NEET examination paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.