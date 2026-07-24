3 of family among 6 killed in separate road mishaps across Odisha

KEONJHAR/BHADRAK/BERHAMPUR : At least six persons including three members of family were killed in separate road mishaps in Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Rayagada districts on Wednesday night.

In Keonjhar, three members of a family died after an SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree on NH-20 near Razia under Champua police limits. The deceased were identified as Trilochan Apat (55), his wife Kaiful Apat (50) and brother Bhaskar Apat (45), all residents of Sijukala village.

According to police, Trilochan complained of stomach pain at around 10 pm on Wednesday night following which he was taken to a doctor by his son Ranjit Apat (30), Kaiful and Bhaskar in a Mahindra Thar vehicle. Near Razia, the SUV reportedly lost control and hit a roadside mango tree. Due to the impact, Bhaskar was killed on the spot while the rest three suffered grievous injuries.

On being informed by locals, fire services personnel reached the spot and rushed the injured trio to Champua hospital. Due to severity of their injuries, they were referred to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, Trilochan and Kaiphul succumbed on the way. Ranjit is undergoing treatment in the DHH and his condition is critical.

Police said the mishap took place as the SUV was overspeeding amid rain. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In Bhadrak, two motorcyclists were killed in a late-night accident on NH-16 near Jasotikiri under Bhandaripokhari block on Wednesday. The deceased are Ratnakar Das (23) of Nilagiri and Chandan Kumar Swain (24) of Rupsa, both in neighbouring Balasore district.