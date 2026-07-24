Cuttack court awards life term to man & his parents for dowry death of wife

CUTTACK: A Cuttack court on Wednesday sentenced a man and his parents to life imprisonment for the dowry death of his wife Mustari Bibi, in 2016.

First Additional Sessions Judge Smruti Lekha Barik convicted the husband Allarakha Khan (41), father-in-law Kausar @ Dillip Khan (62) and mother-in-law Bebina @ Jahara Bibi (56) under Sections 498-A (cruelty by husband or relatives), 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, read with Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Judge Barik held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that she was subjected to cruelty over dowry demands before her death. However, all three were acquitted of the charge under Section 302 (murder) IPC and each of the convicts were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000.

Mustari Bibi, who married Allarakha Khan in November 2015, was found dead at her matrimonial home under Lalbag police station limits in Cuttack on February 11, 2016.

According to the prosecution, her husband and parents-in-law were absent from the house when the body was discovered. On the same day, her father lodged an FIR alleging that she had died after being tortured for dowry.