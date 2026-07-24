Health officials in Odisha's Rayagada orders enquiry into expulsion of pregnant woman in labour from OT

BERHAMPUR: The health authorities of Rayagada district have launched a departmental inquiry into allegations of a pregnant woman in labour being forced out of the operation theatre (OT) at Gunupur sub-divisional hospital before a scheduled caesarean section.

On Thursday, a three-member inquiry team visited the hospital to investigate the incident which reportedly took place on July 11. The team comprised additional district public health officer (ADPHO) Dr Pradeep Kumar Subudhi, ADMO Dr Kishore Kumar Barik, and gynaecologist Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahu of Rayagada district headquarters hospital.

The officials inspected the operation theatre, interacted with the doctors involved, the complainant’s family members, ASHA workers and staff nurses, and recorded written statements. The team said its findings would be submitted to the chief district medical officer, following which appropriate departmental action would be considered.

According to the complaint, Monalisa Pradhan was admitted to Gunupur hospital after going into labour on July 11. She was reportedly advised an emergency caesarean section by obstetrician Dr Sandeep Swain. Accordingly she was taken to the operation theatre.

But before the C-section could start, another doctor Pradeep Panda allegedly entered the room and objected to the procedure. The complaint alleged that Monalisa was subsequently forced to leave the hospital despite her critical condition. Her husband, Saroj Kumar Gouda, then shifted her to a private hospital where she reportedly received treatment.

Saroj later lodged complaints through the state government’s grievance portal with the Health secretary, Rayagada collector and the CDMO, seeking action against those responsible for the incident.

Acting on the complaint, the Rayagada district administration launched a probe and transferred Dr Pradeep Panda to Kalyansinghpur community health centre. With the departmental inquiry now underway, attention is on the investigation report and the action that may follow based on its findings.