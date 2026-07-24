Mahanadi water dispute: Tribunal asks Odisha, Chhattisgarh to hold talks with Centre as mediator

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) on Thursday asked the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Central Water Commission (CWC) to mediate between Odisha and Chhattisgarh for resolving the long-standing water-sharing issues between the two states.

The Tribunal also directed the two states for formation of a joint committee, including technical team members from both sides. The states have been asked to prepare a draft in this regard and submit it at the next hearing on August 21.

Advocate general of Odisha Pitambar Acharya, who attended the hearing, said, “The Tribunal has advised both states to hold conciliatory talks. The CWC and Ministry of Jal Shakti will act as mediators. There is a strong possibility that a formula for resolution will emerge within two months.” Earlier, during the hearing, the AG said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had replied to the letter of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi proposing an amicable, negotiated settlement to the Mahanadi river water dispute. A copy of that letter was also placed before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal appreciated the meeting and efforts made by the two states to resolve the water issue. Acharya said the Chhattisgarh chief minister’s agreement to Majhi’s proposal is a welcome step. “The positive thinking of both the chief ministers will pave the way for a quick resolution,” he added.

The Mahanadi river holds immense importance for Odisha, with its water resources supporting agriculture, industries and the livelihoods of millions of people. An agreement between the two states could prove significant in ensuring better water management and addressing concerns over future availability of the river’s resources, official sources said.