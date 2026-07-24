Odisha aims to be industrial powerhouse, narrow gap with TN, Guj, Maha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: After emerging as a top performing state in eastern India in the NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index (IFI), Odisha now aims to narrow the gap with country’s long-established industrial power houses like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa in the west and Tamil Nadu in the south, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday.

Speaking to industry leaders, who felicitated him at Lok Seva Bhawan and described the recognition as an endorsement of the state’s rapid industrial transformation, Majhi said, “The NITI Aayog report is very encouraging for us. It has boosted the morale of Team Odisha and the entrepreneurs. Our goal is not just development of the industrial sector but to place Odisha among the top five states in terms of economic growth.”

He lauded the industrialists, attributing the development in the state in the last two years to their cooperation. “We have worked very hard to attract investments to Odisha. Our government believes in action, not just words. We had promised investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore in five years but in just two years, we have already crossed Rs 3 lakh crore,” Majhi said.

He said Odisha is the only state from eastern and northern India to feature among the country’s top five investment-friendly destinations.

“Odisha’s industrialisation began much later than Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu but the state is progressing at a significantly faster pace,” the chief minister said, stating that the government intends to sustain the momentum and multiply investment several-fold over the next five years.