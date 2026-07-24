Odisha CMO missing files case: Police summon ex-IAS officer Upendra Nath Behera for questioning

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its probe into the missing files case from the CMO, the Commissionerate Police has issued summons to retired IAS officer Upendra Nath Behera, directing him to appear at the office of the Zone-I ACP at 11 am on July 26 (Sunday) for questioning.

Behera had served as the additional chief secretary to then chief minister Naveen Patnaik from November, 2015 to January, 2017. In the notice, investigating officer Bipin Bihari Hota of Capital police station stated that during the course of investigation, information had emerged suggesting that Behera might be acquainted with the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

He has been asked to bring along any documents, records, electronic devices or other relevant materials that may be in his possession or control. Hota emphasised that the notice was issued for investigation and asked Behera to comply with the law.

Police also issued a second notice to former principal secretary to the CMO, Rajesh Verma to appear for questioning by July 30. Verma was earlier asked to appear on Wednesday but he did not turn up.

Police sources said the summons to two former bureaucrats who held significant positions during the previous BJD government and their subsequent questioning is expected to provide crucial leads in unravelling the case.

Behera is the fourth person associated with the previous dispensation to have been summoned in connection with the missing reports case. On Wednesday, police summoned former IAS officer and Naveen’s trusted aide VK Pandian to appear for questioning.

The files include the Justice AS Naidu Commission report on the 2008 Kandhamal riots and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry report into the 2016 SUM Hospital fire tragedy.