Odisha enhances financial powers of urban local bodies to speed up civic project execution

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday revised the delegation of financial powers for urban local bodies (ULBs) along with Bhubaneswar and Rourkela smart cities for greater autonomy and timely implementation of civic infrastructure projects.

The financial powers of the managing directors of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) have been brought at par with those of commissioners of municipal corporations.

According to a statement issued by the Housing and Urban Development department, the financial limit of commissioners for payment of works bills, purchase bills and office contingent bills has been enhanced to Rs 1 crore. This will be the same for the MDs of the BSCL and RSCL. Earlier, the limit was Rs 50 lakh for BMC commissioner and Rs 15 lakh for commissioners of other municipal corporations.

The financial limit for granting administrative approval to works and projects by the commissioners has been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, the department said.

Projects above Rs 3 crore and up to Rs 4 crore will be approved by the Standing Committee on Contracts while those above Rs 4 crore and up to Rs 5 crore will be okayed by the municipal corporation council. Proposals exceeding Rs 5 crore will continue to require approval of the administrative department, it added.