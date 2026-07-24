Orissa HC widens stray dog PIL, brings cattle menace under scanner

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has initiated a suo motu PIL to monitor implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions on tackling stray dog menace and widened the scope to include stray cattle such as cows, buffaloes and bulls roaming on roads across the state.

The state government has been directed to file an affidavit within three weeks outlining the measures proposed to deal with both stray dogs and cattle.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash passed the order on Wednesday while registering the PIL in compliance with a direction issued by the Supreme Court in its suo motu proceedings on stray dogs. The bench said the court would monitor compliance with the apex court’s orders, including those passed on August 22, 2025, as well as any subsequent directions issued in the matter.

While the Supreme Court proceedings primarily concern stray dogs, the bench observed that the problem in Odisha extends beyond canines. It noted that stray cattle have increasingly become a serious traffic and public safety concern.

“Though, the instant suo motu writ petition is restricted to the strays... namely the stray dogs, but we also noticed in recent time that apart from the stray dogs, several other categories of cattle including the cows, buffaloes and bulls are indiscriminately roaming around the main arterial roads as well as other roads carrying substantial vehicular traffic,” the bench said in the order, web copy of which was released on Thursday.