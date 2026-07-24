Revised action plan of Rs 1,037 crore presented under PM-RKVY scheme

BHUBANESWAR: A revised action plan of Rs 1,037.19 crore under the Pradhan Mantri-Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) was presented in the 39th State-level Approval Committee (SLAC) meeting here at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed various state-linked schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors. Under the revised action plan, 16 state-linked schemes will be implemented under three broad categories. These include setting up of a new mission for self-reliance and food security, climate resilient interventions and encouraging agri start-ups by youths.

Official sources said the meeting discussed setting up of another new mission, ‘Kapas Kanti’ with an annual action plan of approximately Rs 15.01 crore to increase cotton production in the state.

The mission will focus on eight districts of the state with emphasis on modern farm machinery, integrated crop management, farmer training and productivity enhancement.

Around 12 out of 15 previously proposed projects under PM-RKVY have been sent to the Centre for approval, the sources added. These include energy generation from agri-waste, zero-budget natural farming for women farmers to increase income, bee keeping and tuber crop-based integrated farming systems.

Special emphasis was laid on increasing farmer income, productivity and adoption of modern farm technology. Support for farmers in oilseeds, oil palm, pulses, horticulture, farm mechanisation, natural farming, digital agriculture and agri start-ups was also discussed. Progress of watershed development component under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and ‘REWARD Odisha’ was also reviewed.