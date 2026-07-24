Stage set for Bahuda Yatra in Puri today

PURI: Security measures have been stepped up to ensure smooth conduct of the Bahuda Yatra here on Friday.

While the Puri district administration has stressed timely observance of all rituals, the police have also revised their strategy for the return journey of the Trinity.

Preparations for the Bahuda Yatra began on Tuesday with servitors, devotees and police personnel manoeuvring the three chariots to give them a southward turn. Subsequently, the Raths were parked near Nakachana Dwara at Saradhabali facing the Srimandir.

On Thursday, Sandhya Darshan was closed at 6 pm following which Daita servitors began preparing the deities for the return journey. It took around four hours to fix Chhena Patta, Kusumi and Bahuta Kanta, the protective armours worn by the deities to withstand the stress of Pahandi. Suansia servitors also fixed Charamalas (ladders) to the Ratna Simhasan in the sanctum sanctorum of the Gundicha temple and the three chariots to facilitate the Pahandi ritual.

Chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee, Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida, SP Prateek Singh and other senior police officers are overseeing arrangements for the Bahuda Yatra.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees thronged the Gundicha temple on Thursday, the ninth day of the Rath Yatra which is considered an auspicious occasion to have darshan of the Trinity at the Adapa Mandap. Over three lakh devotees are estimated to have had darshan of the deities between 6 am and 6 pm.