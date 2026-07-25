30-year-old shot dead in Rairakhol after argument, accused on the run

SAMBALPUR: A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead following a heated argument at a vegetable farm in Sambalpur’s Rairakhol area on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place at Hintarai village under Rairakhol police limits. The deceased was identified as Bharat Dansena of Hintarai. The accused, Karunakar Majhi, is on the run after allegedly committing the crime.

According to preliminary information, Bharat had gone to work at Karunakar’s brinjal farm on Friday. The two reportedly worked together in the field.

Police said around 2 pm, an altercation broke out between the duo over some issue. During the argument, Karunakar brought out an illegal country-made firearm which he had been kept in a makeshift hut inside the farm, and allegedly shot Bharat in the head at close range. The victim collapsed on the spot and died instantly.

After receiving information, a team from Rairakhol police station reached the village and launched an investigation. Scientific team and sniffer dog squad were also roped in to examine the crime scene.

Police said the body would be sent for postmortem after completion of forensic examination. Till reports last came in, the deceased’s body remained at the spot under police guard as investigators continued to collect evidence.

Police registered a case and are investigating the motive behind the murder and the source of the illegal firearm used in the crime. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the accused who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.