Balimela resumes power generation after PIP releases water for five days

MALKANGIRI : Completely shut since July 18 due to low reservoir level, the Balimela Hydro Electric Project of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) resumed limited power generation from Friday following a temporary release of water from Potteru Irrigation Project (PIP).

The PIP authorities have started releasing 45 cubic metre of water per second to the OHPC powerhouse, enabling it to generate about 135 MW of electricity per day. Officials said the arrangement will remain in force till July 28, after which the situation will be reviewed based on the reservoir level and directions from the Water Resources department.

At the same time, water supply to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has been stopped from Friday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, chief construction engineer of PIP Trupa Kumar Patro said the decision was taken keeping in view the ongoing paddy transplantation season and the demand from farmers for irrigation water through the canal network.

“We have started releasing 45 cubic metre per second of water to OHPC, allowing limited power generation of around 135 MW per day till July 28. Thereafter, the situation will be reviewed based on the reservoir level and directions from the higher authorities before taking a fresh decision,” he said.

Patro informed that the water level in Balimela reservoir continues to rise only sluggishly due to deficient inflow. As on Friday, the reservoir level stood at 1,455.80 feet, significantly below the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet.