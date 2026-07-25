Batighar Island gets boat-based ambulance van

KENDRAPARA: In a boost to emergency healthcare in remote riverine areas of Kendrapara district, the Odisha government on Friday launched a boat-based ambulance service for residents of Batighar Island under Mahakalapada block.

The ambulance, integrated with the 108 emergency response service, will cater to nearly 15,000 people living in the riverside villages of Badatubi, Sanatubi, Barakolikhola, Batighar and Nipania under Batighar panchayat. The van will be ferried across Nasi river on a specially arranged boat, enabling patients to be transported quickly from the island to the mainland during medical emergencies.

The arrival of the ambulance at Batighar Island on the day was welcomed by local residents, who have long struggled with the absence of reliable emergency transport.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Anita Patnaik said the ambulance has been procured from Prasanthi Balmandir Trust, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, and is equipped with essential medical facilities. She said a dedicated boat will remain available round-the-clock to transport the ambulance and patients across the river to Mahakalapada community health centre (CHC) and the district headquarters hospital.

Dr Patnaik noted that residents of Batighar island have long depended on passenger boats, which are often unavailable at night, making it difficult to access timely medical care during emergencies.