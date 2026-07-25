Four get 20-yr jail term for gang-rape of minor, woman

BHUBANESWAR: The Additional District and Sessions Judge Fast Track Special Court of Angul sentenced four persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the gang-rape of a 21-year-old woman and a 15-year-old minor girl in 2024.

The convicts are Jitu Sahu, Hruday Chandra Pradhan, Asit Kumar Sahu and Dibyaranjan Amant. The incident occurred on August 6, 2024, when the two survivors, who were friends, were allegedly forced to consume alcohol before being gang-raped. Following a complaint, police arrested the four.

The investigation revealed that the 21-year-old woman knew Jitu and Dibyaranjan. Police said the two accused approached the survivors on the day of the incident and asked them to accompany them to Derjang Dam. Unaware of their intentions, the victims went with them in a car. The four accused, however, allegedly took them to a forested area against their will and gang-raped them.

SI Sanghamitra Satpathy conducted the investigation under the supervision of Angul SP Rahul Jain. The charge sheet was filed within 59 days of the registration of the case.