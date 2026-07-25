Man kills brother over family feud in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his younger brother to death with an axe over a family feud at Nuadihi village under Hemgir police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Delal Patel (35). The accused, Bedlal Patel, was arrested by police on Friday.

The crime reportedly took place at around 11 pm on Thursday after a bitter quarrel between the siblings. IIC of Hemgir police station Manoranjan Bisi said Delal used to consume alcohol and was occasionally involved in stealing small household items from the house to get money. Bedlal was reportedly livid over his brother’s bad habit and frequently quarrelled with him.

Bisi said on the fateful night, the brothers picked up a fierce quarrel following which Delal hit Bedlal and threatened to beat him up. The accused got provoked and in a fit of rage, allegedly assaulted his younger sibling on the neck with an axe. Delal died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy. After registering a murder case, police arrested the accused and produced him in court, the IIC added.