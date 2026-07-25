One devotee dies, over 100 injured as over five lakh throng Puri for Bahuda Yatra

PURI: A 57-year-old devotee died and more than 100 others were injured during the Bahuda Yatra on Friday as over five lakh devotees converged on Puri to witness the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Srimandir.

The deceased, identified as Abhiram Das of Cuttack, was pulling Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalan chariot when he reportedly fell near Bagala Dharmashala amidst a crowd surge. Volunteers rushed him to the Bagala First Aid Centre before shifting him to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Puri police said Das was suffering from high blood pressure and fell sick near the Darpadalan chariot.

A near-stampede situation was reported near Badasankha during the pulling of Darpadalan. More than 100 devotees sustained injuries, while several others fainted due to suffocation amid the massive crowd. Volunteers and emergency personnel shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

On the first day of Rath Yatra, two devotees had died in the crowd surge. The state government later announced ex gratia compensation for their families.

Despite the incidents, the Bahuda Yatra drew an unprecedented footfall with the Badadanda turning into a sea of humanity as devotees lined up both sides of the Grand Road to witness the ceremonial Pahandi and pull the three chariots.