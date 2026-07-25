Suktel oustees resist eviction

BALANGIR: Tension prevails in Kumiapali village in the Lower Suktel project area as residents refuse to leave their homes despite the rapidly rising water level of the dam.

In a symbolic protest on Wednesday, families still residing in the village returned their Aadhaar and labour cards to the visiting district officials, reiterating their demand for adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation before being shifted to the designated resettlement site.

Residents alleged that later in the night, police picked up ward member Premraj Bariha and five other village leaders for questioning. However, ADM Pabitra Mohan Behera refuted the allegation and said the six villagers were called for discussions with the administration as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, continuous rise in the water level of Lower Suktel dam has heightened fears of submergence, adding urgency to the rehabilitation process.