Odisha

VSSUT to roll back uniform policy after student protest

The agitators suspended their protest after holding discussions with the vice-chancellor, who assured them that the matter would be placed before the Academic Council.
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology(File Photo)
Mayank Bhusan Pani
Updated on
2 min read

SAMBALPUR: Nearly a year after introducing a mandatory uniform policy for undergraduate students, the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla is all set to roll back the code, three days after second-year students launched a protest over the issue along with several long-pending demands.

Official sources said the Academic Council, at a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Dipak Kumar Sahoo on Friday, approved a proposal to withdraw the mandatory dress code. Once the decision is formally notified, students will no longer be required to wear the prescribed uniform, provided they adhere to a formal dress code and maintain decorum on the campus.

Confirming the decision, vice-chancellor Prof Sahoo said, “The uniform has been made optional for all students, including first-year students. However, they are expected to wear formal attire and maintain the decorum of the institute.”

The university had witnessed widespread protests on Tuesday, with second-year students demanding withdrawal of the compulsory uniform policy and raising several hostel-related issues. The agitators suspended their protest after holding discussions with the vice-chancellor, who assured them that the matter would be placed before the Academic Council.

VSSUT had introduced the uniform policy in August last year, citing student safety, security and equality. However, a section of students opposed the move, arguing that the prescribed blue full-sleeve polyester uniform was uncomfortable in Sambalpur’s humid climate and impractical for students engaged in fieldwork and laboratory-based courses.

In a parallel development, the university had convened a meeting of parents of second-year students at the e-Learning Centre on Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing unrest. The meeting, scheduled to be attended by the vice-chancellor, dean of Students’ Welfare and other deans, had to be called off after only a handful of parents turned up. The Academic Council met later in the day.

VSSUT
Uniform policy