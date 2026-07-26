68 per cent of children from Paudi Bhuyan malnourished, finds new study

SAMBALPUR: A study by Sambalpur University has found that 68 per cent of children belonging to the Paudi Bhuyan community are malnourished, while 64 per cent of women suffer from anaemia, raising serious concerns over the survival of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Odisha.

The study was conducted last year by the Centre of Excellence for Regional Development and Tribal Studies under the university’s department of Anthropology in Sundargarh district. A six-member research team led by professor Arun Kumar Acharya spent nearly six months in the Koida region assessing the community’s socio-economic and health conditions.

In the first phase, researchers surveyed 318 families from among the 1,060 Paudi Bhuyan households spread across Lahunipada, Koida, Bonai and Gurundia blocks. The assessment examined six key indicators - livelihood, nutritional status, health, education, standard of living and cultural identity.

The report found that despite several Central and state government welfare schemes, the living conditions of the Paudi Bhuyan community have shown little improvement. Dependent largely on forests for sustenance, the community continues to rely on food gathering and shifting (podu) cultivation in the hilly terrain.

Researchers attributed the poor health indicators primarily to the lack of nutritious food and safe drinking water. The study also highlighted the absence of adequate healthcare infrastructure in Paudi Bhuyan habitations, with most villages lacking primary healthcare facilities and the nearest primary health centre (PHC) located over 10 km away.