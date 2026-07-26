Chariot of Lord Jagannath reaches Haribaldev Jew temple

BARIPADA: The chariot of Lord Jagannath reached the Haribaldev Jew Temple, which is also known as Dwitiya Srikhetra, in Baripada on Saturday, while the chariots of Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are stationed midway on the Grand Road.

A day after the Pahandi of the Trinity and Lord Sudarshan, the chariots were pulled in the presence of district officials. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the district police during the Pahandi Bije and the pulling of the two chariots on Saturday. The daily rituals of the Trinity and Lord Sudarshan were performed on their respective chariots on the Grand Road, in front of the Gundicha Temple.

A servitor of the temple Arun Kumar Mishra, said, “The car festival at the Haribaldev Jew Temple is a 13-day affair, unlike in Puri, where the deities embark on a nine-day sojourn to the Gundicha temple.”