Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: Majhi cites moral values; Naveen hails youth power

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid sustained protests triggered sharp political division in the state on Saturday, with the Opposition hailing it as a victory for democratic accountability while the ruling BJP described it as an act of moral responsibility and integrity.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described Pradhan’s decision to resign as one reflecting high moral values and unwavering commitment to public service. “Prioritising high moral values above all else, his decision to resign reflects his deep principle and an unwavering dedication to public service,” Majhi said.

He praised Pradhan for his role in introducing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which he said laid a strong foundation for millions of students of the country. Pradhan would continue to achieve greater success with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the chief minister said.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik congratulated the country’s youth, particularly Gen-Z, saying their democratic assertion had been heard. “Accountability and sensitivity to public opinion are integral values of a strong democracy. Nobody is above the will of the people. Voices of our people, especially of the youth, deserve to be heard,” Naveen said in a video message, adding that India’s future belongs to its youth and wished them success.