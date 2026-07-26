Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: Majhi cites moral values; Naveen hails youth power

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid sustained protests triggered sharp political division in the state on Saturday, with the Opposition hailing it as a victory for democratic accountability while the ruling BJP described it as an act of moral responsibility and integrity.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described Pradhan’s decision to resign as one reflecting high moral values and unwavering commitment to public service. “Prioritising high moral values above all else, his decision to resign reflects his deep principle and an unwavering dedication to public service,” Majhi said.
He praised Pradhan for his role in introducing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which he said laid a strong foundation for millions of students of the country. Pradhan would continue to achieve greater success with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the chief minister said.
Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik congratulated the country’s youth, particularly Gen-Z, saying their democratic assertion had been heard. “Accountability and sensitivity to public opinion are integral values of a strong democracy. Nobody is above the will of the people. Voices of our people, especially of the youth, deserve to be heard,” Naveen said in a video message, adding that India’s future belongs to its youth and wished them success.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das termed Pradhan’s resignation a ‘victory for democracy’.
He credited it to the sustained agitation by the students and countrywide agitation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Das claimed that Pradhan’s resignation was not voluntary but the result of a boycott of him by crores of students across the country.
State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal said Pradhan demonstrated that national interest and the future of students was placed above personal considerations. Calling Pradhan one of the country’s most successful education ministers, Samal said he had known him for four decades as an outstanding student leader, organiser and honest politician. He said the resignation would serve as an example of integrity and ethical conduct in public life.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said Pradhan’s principled decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity, moral conviction, and selfless service in public life.
Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Pradhan consistently worked to strengthen research, skill development, innovation and student empowerment, guided by his belief that India’s future rests on its youth and a quality education system. Pradhan’s decision to prioritise national interest over personal position reflected the highest standards of public morality and accountability, he said and asserted that the BJP stood firmly behind him.