Jeypore on alert amid Andhra Pradesh Covid outbreak

JEYPORE: The district Health department has stepped up surveillance in Koraput following reports of fresh Covid-19 infections in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh

Health authorities have advised medical staff posted along the interstate border to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation. While there has been no indication of any surge in Covid-19 cases in Koraput, officials said precautionary measures have been strengthened to ensure early detection and a prompt response, if required.

Koraput chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Guru Prasad Mahanta said the district administration is in regular contact with health authorities in Andhra Pradesh and was continuously reviewing the situation. “There is no report of any unusual rise in Covid-19 cases in Koraput at present. However, we are maintaining strict vigil as a precautionary measure. People travelling from affected areas of Andhra Pradesh who develop symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, cold or breathing difficulty have been advised to immediately report to the nearest health facility for medical examination and testing,” he said.

The CDMO appealed to the public not to panic, saying the situation remained under control. He urged people, particularly senior citizens, those with comorbidities and individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms, to follow basic preventive measures, maintain hand hygiene, practise respiratory etiquette and seek medical attention without delay if symptoms develop.

Health officials said government hospitals and primary health centres across the district had been sensitised to monitor cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the availability of testing facilities, essential medicines and protective equipment, if required, the officials added.