NHRC seeks ATR from government on kidney patient’s death in SCB Medical Hospital

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the state Health and Family Welfare department over allegations of medical negligence leading to the death of a kidney patient at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

In a letter dated July 24, the Commission forwarded a complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro to the health secretary, directing him to submit an action taken report within four weeks.

According to the complaint, the patient’s condition deteriorated late on the night of March 25 while he was undergoing treatment in the nephrology department of SCB MCH. It alleged that oxygen support was delayed, the cylinder provided was empty and no doctor attended him despite repeated requests from his family. The complaint claimed the patient subsequently died due to the alleged negligence.

Patro urged the NHRC to either take suo motu cognisance or entertain the petition under section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. He sought a spot inquiry by the commission’s investigation division, a detailed report from the SCB MCH authorities along with CCTV footage of the ward on the night of the incident, and adequate compensation for the deceased’s family.

According to reports, the 45-year-old patient, a resident of Bhubaneswar was admitted to SCB MCH on March 19 and died on March 25 night. His family alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the duty doctor after his condition worsened, medical assistance was delayed, resulting in his death.

They later lodged an FIR at Mangalabag police station, accusing the hospital of medical negligence.