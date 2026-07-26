Odisha starts land acquisition process for Rs 58,042 cr petrochemical project

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the land acquisition process for the proposed `58,042 crore petrochemical complex in Jagatsinghpur district by launching the mandatory social impact assessment (SIA).

The Revenue department has issued a notification under Section 4 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for the acquisition of 219.617 acre of private land at Badakantakandha village under Erasama tehsil. The land will be acquired through the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

The petrochemical complex is planned under a joint venture involving the state government and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s proposed dual-feed naphtha cracker project at Paradip for which the company signed an investment agreement with the state during the Odisha Investors’ Meet in New Delhi in April 2025. The project entails an investment of Rs 58,042 crore and is expected to significantly strengthen the downstream petrochemical ecosystem around the Paradip refinery.

The SIA, a statutory prerequisite before land acquisition, will assess the project’s social implications and determine whether the proposed acquisition serves a public purpose. Jaipur-based Green India has been appointed to conduct the field survey under the supervision of the Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies, the state’s designated SIA unit.