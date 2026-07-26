OMFED to provide micro-ATMs to milk cooperative societies

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step towards strengthening financial inclusion and improving banking accessibility for dairy farmers, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) has launched the distribution of micro-ATMs to milk cooperative societies.

OMFED officials said 35 milk cooperative societies in Cuttack district were provided with micro-ATMs on Friday, while 20 societies in Sambalpur district have already been included, taking the total number to 55.

The micro-ATMs have been provided with the help of the Odisha State Cooperative Bank with the objective of enabling dairy farmers to carry out secure, transparent and hassle-free banking transactions directly from their respective cooperative societies.

“The initiative will significantly benefit dairy farmers who have often faced difficulties in accessing banking services,” said OMFED managing director Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Kulange said many farmers had to travel long distances to withdraw their milk payment dues while adverse weather conditions, especially during the monsoon, added to their hardships. With the installation of micro-ATMs at cooperative societies, farmers can now conveniently withdraw their payments and carry out other banking transactions closer to their homes, he said.