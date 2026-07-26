OSCPCR starts probe into harassment of visually-challenged students at Bhima Bhoi school

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has launched an inquiry and sought an action taken report (ATR) from the authorities concerned over allegations of harassment to visually-challenged students by the hostel superintendent at Bhima Bhoi Government High School for the Blind here.

OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patro, who visited the school on Friday to inquire into the matter, said some hostel inmates alleged that they had been physically abused by the hostel superintendent on July 12.

Some girl students also claimed that the hostel superintendent inappropriately touched them. The students alleged that though they had taken the matter to the school administration, no action was taken in this regard.

Accordingly, Patro visited the school and spoke to the authorities. She sought an ATR from the school headmistress as well as the district education officer and the district social security officer concerned on this matter.

The ATR has been sought under section 13(1)(j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 that deals with complaints regarding deprivation and violation of child rights, non-implementation of child protection laws and non-compliance with welfare guidelines.

“Appropriate action in the matter will be taken on the basis of the report of my visit to the school and examination of the ATR,” Patro informed.