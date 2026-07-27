Former Odisha minister and three time BJD MLA Susanta Singh passes away at 53

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former state minister Susanta Singh passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Singh was 53 and had been suffering from a liver-related ailment for a long time, they said.

A prominent political leader from western Odisha, Singh represented the Bhatli Assembly constituency in Bargarh district for three consecutive terms after winning the Assembly elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019. He served as the Minister for Labour and Rural Development in the Odisha government and was regarded as an influential voice in the region.

Known for his grassroots connect, Singh played a key role in the BJD's organisational activities in western Odisha. He remained actively involved in public life until his health deteriorated in recent months.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Singh contested from the Bhatli seat but was defeated by BJP candidate Irasis Acharya.

The news of his demise triggered an outpouring of grief across party lines, with leaders from the BJD as well as other political parties paying tribute to the veteran politician and expressing condolences to his bereaved family.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over Singh's passing, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior politician and former Odisha minister Susanta Singh. I pray to Lord Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti."

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over Singh’s passing. In his demise, the BJD lost a popular leader with strong organisational skills. He will also be known for his mass appeal and connect with the constituents, the former CM said.