Hirakud dam water inundates Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, crops damaged and 200 families hit

JAGATSINGHPUR: The floodwater released from Hirakud Dam has inundated several low-lying areas in Tirtol and Kujang, leaving nearly 200 families stranded and causing extensive damage to vegetable and paddy crops in the two blocks.

In Tirtol, several villages including Gopiakuda, Kotakana, Adibasipada and nearby areas have been severely affected by the flash floods. Villages such as Adibasipada in Tarajanga panchayat, Gopiakuda in Kolar, Mundasahi in Tirtol and Gaudasahi in Manijanga have remained waterlogged for the past two days. The affected villagers have taken shelter on canal embankments.

The marooned villagers alleged that they are yet to receive relief materials, including dry food. The absence of relief supplies and cattle feed has created a difficult situation for both villagers and their livestock.

Sarpanch of Kolar panchayat in Tirtol Umesh Kumar Behera said the two-km Manijanga-Taratol road has been submerged under floodwaters, cutting off several villages from the rest of the area since the past three days. Water was flowing at a height of three to four feet over the road. Hundreds of hectares of paddy and vegetables crops have been severely affected due to entry of floodwater, he added.