IMD issues flash flood warning for 27 districts as incessant rain lashes Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With incessant rains lashing Odisha for the last two days after a low pressure system intensified into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a low to moderate flash flood risk warning for Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and 24 other districts till Monday morning.

The weather system dumped extremely heavy rainfall (204.5 mm or more) at two places in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Biridi in Jagatsinghpur district received the maximum of 330 mm rainfall followed by Sambalpur’s Jujumura at 270 mm.

Four places recorded very heavy rains (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm), Balipatna in Bhubaneswar being one of them, witnessing 130 mm showers between Saturday and Sunday morning. A total of 54 places in the state received heavy rains (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) during this period. The state received 30.8 mm rains in the last 24 hours, a departure of 151 per cent.