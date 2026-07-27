Odisha BJP faces backlash after Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter hails Pradhan's exit

BHUBANESWAR: A social media post by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s daughter Archita Sachin Rahar (Archita Sarangi), reportedly celebrating the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education minister, has caused serious embarrassment for the state BJP while drawing ridicule from opponents.

The screenshots of the posts which were widely circulated on social media have also triggered resentment among a section of BJP leaders and supporters in the state.

In an Instagram story, Archita reportedly posted the news of Pradhan’s resignation. In another social media post, she reportedly asserted that she won’t delete her previous story despite Pradhan’s PA urging her mother (Aparajita) to ask her to do so.

“Also, to DP’s PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) -- Don’t bother. I won’t delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind,” Archita wrote.

In yet another screenshot shared on social media, Archita reportedly stated that she was with the students. “Hi, @rocky_das_1100_ Nitin Nabin ji is right. All of BJP (that includes anyone I am related to) is with him. I am ‘with’ the students. This is democracy. ‘We, the people’ can demand accountability from whosoever is in power. I have neither expressed any political affiliation nor claimed that I am my mother’s spokesperson. I spoke as a private citizen just for a cause. Hope that clears it up. Jai Jagannath!” the post shared from the handle, said to belong to Archita, read. However later, the handle became inaccessible.