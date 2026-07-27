Odisha High Court marks 79th foundation day, remembers first Chief Justice Bira Kishore Ray

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court observed its 79th foundation day here on Sunday. The foundation day coincides with the death anniversary of first Chief Justice Bira Kishore Ray.

Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, fellow judges, advocate general Pitambar Acharya and members of the legal fraternity garlanded Justice Ray’s statue on the court premises and remembered his contribution to the establishment of the state’s highest judicial institution.

Justice Ray was the first advocate general of the new Odisha province and became the first chief justice of the Orissa High Court from July 26, 1948. He died on July 26, a decade later, on the 10th foundation day of Orissa High Court in 1958.