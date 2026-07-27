Odisha invites bids to develop 25-acre IT park at Bhubaneswar's Damana Square

BHUBANESWAR: Fast-tracking the process for establishment of an IT Park at Damana square in the capital city, the state government has initiated steps for selection of a developer for execution of the project.

Accordingly, the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) under the E&IT department has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the same. It has proposed that the project will be taken up on the 25 acre land, currently under the possession of the General Administration department.

Officials said the EoI will help understand the interest and expectations of the interested parties in the proposed project. They said the project has been envisioned as an iconic ‘Walk-to-Work’ IT park spread over 25 acre, integrating IT office spaces with commercial, residential and recreational facilities.

The project will offer approximately 45 lakh sq ft of built-up area, with around 70 per cent earmarked for IT/ITeS and the remaining for mixed-use development to create a self-sustained ecosystem.

The park proposed at Damana square, to be located around 3 km away from Infocity and 23 km from Infovalley, will form a high-potential technology corridor. The developer, to be finalised, will design and develop the project as a future-ready technology hub, incorporating modern office towers, incubation and co-working spaces, retail and hospitality amenities and service apartments.

The project will be supported by robust infrastructure, including high-speed digital connectivity, green landscaping and sustainable utility systems, with a focus on attracting investments, fostering innovation, promoting startups and generating significant employment.