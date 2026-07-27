Odisha’s daughter Jyotirmayee crowned winner of Indian Idol Season 16

BHUBANESWAR: Popular Ollywood singer Jyotirmayee Nayak has been crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 16, announced by Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday.

With this achievement, Jyotirmayee became the first contestant from Odisha to win the prestigious title, taking home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of `20 lakh. The 24-year-old singer clinched the top spot in the grand finale of the singing reality television show, outperforming fellow finalists Tanishk Shukla, Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh and Myscmme Bosu.

During her stellar 10-month journey on the Indian Idol show, she won the hearts of the judges with her performances. Her finale renditions of ‘Saiyaan O Saiyaan’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ also earned her standing ovations from the judges and the audience.

Following her win, she thanked everyone who stood by her and made her dream possible. Daughter of Gauri and Chakradhar Nayak of Bhubaneswar, Jyotirmayee is a BTech graduate from KIIT School of Computer Engineering.

A well-known Odia singer, the 24-year-old has reportedly recorded nearly 1,000 songs in the Odia industry, becoming a household name for her regional and devotional tracks.

Apart from playback singing and stage shows, she also offers music therapy to help cancer patients heal emotionally and get relieve from anxiety, depression and stress.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and other dignitaries congratulated Jyotirmayee on her win.

Taking to X, the chief minister said the daughter from the soil has illuminated her name across the country by becoming the winner of the Indian Idol Season 16.

“Her success is a great inspiration for the countless young talents and aspiring artistes from Odisha. I wish Jyotirmayee a bright and prosperous future,” Majhi stated.