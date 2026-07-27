OHPC awards Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project to MEIL

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has awarded the letter of intent (LoI) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for construction of the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project (PSP) at Ranibahal in Kalahandi district.

The project, estimated at around `3,160 crore, had received final approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in August 2024. The LoI is for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to begin on-site development. The PSP is targeted for commissioning by 2030.

Designed as a four-unit pumped storage facility, the project will have four generating units of 150 MW each. It will feature an underground powerhouse comprising four reversible pump-turbines along with an underground transformer hall, step-up transformers and a gas-insulated (GI) switchyard.

The reversible turbine technology will enable the project to store surplus electricity during off-peak hours and generate power during periods of high demand, enhancing grid stability.

The Upper Indravati PSP is one of the three major pumped storage projects being developed by OHPC with a combined planned capacity of 1,700 MW. The other two projects are the 500 MW Balimela PSP and the 600 MW Upper Kolab PSP at Bariniput.